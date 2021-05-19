Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 26,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,717. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.