Vertcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $56.63 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $56.63 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002464 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $38,248.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.53 or 0.06848763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $756.27 or 0.01977257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.03 or 0.00530821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00167581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $227.45 or 0.00594674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00459405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00424134 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,085,472 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

