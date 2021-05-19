Enigma (ENG) Trading Down 55.7% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 55.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.59 million and $3.25 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.56 or 0.00558344 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005395 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00018050 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.28 or 0.01389034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.