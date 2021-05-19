General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 3.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $62,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 300,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,424,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

