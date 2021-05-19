Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,654 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,406. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

