AdvicePeriod LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.1% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 61,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

