General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

