Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 4,159 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,156,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.03. 2,436,298 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

