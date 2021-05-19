Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 242441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

