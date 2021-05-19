Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.32. 425,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,765,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

