Bar Harbor Trust Services Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,247,000 after buying an additional 474,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,456. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

