Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $223.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.60 million and the highest is $232.46 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $207.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $897.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.70 million to $914.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $972.50 million, with estimates ranging from $944.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $33.30. 30,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

