Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,263.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,972.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

