Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 87,759 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,759 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 14.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $109,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $322.22 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

