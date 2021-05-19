Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,759 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 14.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $109,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $7,292,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 555.6% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $322.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $223.94 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

