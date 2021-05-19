Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,303,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 45,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX opened at $242.18 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.