WP Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.92 on Wednesday, reaching $219.25. The stock had a trading volume of 216,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,277. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

