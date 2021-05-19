WP Advisors LLC Invests $917,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,475,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 88,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Pfizer by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. 384,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,875,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

