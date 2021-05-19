Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420-2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.960-2.160 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 4,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,121. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

