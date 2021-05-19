Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,898,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 448,021 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.73% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,545,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 320,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after buying an additional 99,964 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.98. The stock had a trading volume of 71,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.