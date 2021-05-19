Project Inverse Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $151,924.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00074610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00346032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00190756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.44 or 0.01211207 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00038326 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,046,251 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

