Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,055 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. 1,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,381. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

