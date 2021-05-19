Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock worth $5,903,029. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,548. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.04 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

