Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,425 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $28,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.21.

NYSE:PANW traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $337.01. 9,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,529. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.48 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

