Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.51. 83,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,418. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.72 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

