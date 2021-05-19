Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

UL traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 52,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

