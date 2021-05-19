Chainlink (LINK) Price Down 33.3% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and approximately $5.49 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $30.76 or 0.00079783 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.52 or 0.01256775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.44 or 0.10490651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00105647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00056351 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 426,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

