-$0.38 EPS Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

EVFM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,804. The stock has a market cap of $87.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $6.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

