Gameswap (GSWAP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $219,135.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $219,135.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00079783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.52 or 0.01256775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.44 or 0.10490651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00105647 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

