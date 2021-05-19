SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN remained flat at $C$29.40 during trading on Wednesday. 232,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 56.37.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

