Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI) received a C$52.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKI. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.45.

TSE PKI traded down C$0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.70. 149,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,330. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.4500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

