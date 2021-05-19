Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.41.

TSE CM traded up C$0.80 on Wednesday, reaching C$134.12. 724,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,372. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$116.58. The company has a market cap of C$60.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$81.35 and a 12 month high of C$134.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.8600002 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,260. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

