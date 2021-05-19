Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) PT Raised to C$1.25

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Laurentian from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
Shares of ATY traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,337. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The company has a market cap of C$83.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56.
About Atico Mining
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
