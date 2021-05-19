Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) PT Raised to C$1.25

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Laurentian from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Shares of ATY traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,337. Atico Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The company has a market cap of C$83.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56.

In other news, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,557,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$934,200. Also, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$48,158.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,890 shares of company stock valued at $213,339.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.