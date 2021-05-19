Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$142.00 at Bank of America

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from C$125.00 to C$142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.31.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$122.14. 1,232,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,863. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$63.62 and a 12 month high of C$122.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.85.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

