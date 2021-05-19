Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 11,242 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,980 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.32. 46,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,131. American Express has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $160.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

