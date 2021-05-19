Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,024 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $153,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $225.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

