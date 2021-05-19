3,574 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

VBR traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $170.28. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,773. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day moving average of $153.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

