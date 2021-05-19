Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Increased by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 4.6% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 516,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,204,000 after buying an additional 54,727 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $17,832,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,355,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

