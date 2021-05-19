Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,022 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.19. 99,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

