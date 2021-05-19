UBP Investment Advisors SA Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

SPG traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.