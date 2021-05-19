Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.00. The stock had a trading volume of 219,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,856. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.97 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average is $143.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

