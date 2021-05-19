Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $202.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.67.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,061.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,247,000 after purchasing an additional 223,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,323. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $155.74 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

