Eroscoin (ERO) Achieves Market Cap of $73,331.03

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Eroscoin has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Eroscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Eroscoin has a market cap of $73,331.03 and approximately $3.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eroscoin Coin Profile

Eroscoin (CRYPTO:ERO) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official message board is blog.eroscoin.org . Eroscoin’s official website is eroscoin.org . Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Eroscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eroscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

