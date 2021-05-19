ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 189 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

UPS opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.77. The stock has a market cap of $184.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.41 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

