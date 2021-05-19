Brokerages Set Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Target Price at $18.25

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTB. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 148,333 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $843.93 million, a PE ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.