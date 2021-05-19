Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires 129 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 172,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

NYSE ETN opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.