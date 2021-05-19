Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.90.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after buying an additional 165,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
