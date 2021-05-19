Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $252.84 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

