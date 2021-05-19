Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $296.20 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $174.48 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 180.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

