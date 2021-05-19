Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $97.59 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 3.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $97,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 33.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 13,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $718.18. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,312. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $704.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total transaction of $1,222,161.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,752.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,435. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

